Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 444.8% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSTC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

