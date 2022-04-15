Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

