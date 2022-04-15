Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Northland Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NPIFF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About Northland Power (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.