Northland Securities Lowers Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $5.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MIMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of MIMO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.
About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)
New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
