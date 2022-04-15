Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $49.88 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,019,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,182,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

