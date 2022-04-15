Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

