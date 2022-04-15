NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.
NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,060,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
