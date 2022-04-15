NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

