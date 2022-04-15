Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Increased to CHF 85 by Analysts at Barclays

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Erste Group raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.