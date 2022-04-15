Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 325.1% from the March 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

