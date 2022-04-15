Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given New 850.00 Price Target at Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $532.75.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

