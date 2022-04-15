NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 371,861 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

