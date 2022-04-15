Nubia Brand International Corp’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 20th

Nubia Brand International’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 20th. Nubia Brand International had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Nubia Brand International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ NUBIU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Nubia Brand International has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nubia Brand International (NUBIU)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.