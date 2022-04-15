Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Erste Group

Erste Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.10.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.