NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

