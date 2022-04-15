Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will announce $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $420,000.00. Nyxoah posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.72 million, with estimates ranging from $13.43 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Several research firms recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

