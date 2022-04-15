Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $31.69 EPS.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $151.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
