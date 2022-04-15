Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $31.69 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $151.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.