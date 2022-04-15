Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OXY opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

