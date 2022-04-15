Oddo Bhf Downgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Neutral

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

MTUAY opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

