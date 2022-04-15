Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -386.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.