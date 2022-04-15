Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

