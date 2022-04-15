OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

