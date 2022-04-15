OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OpGen stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.74. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

