OpGen (OPGN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/15/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

3/30/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – OpGen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

3/9/2022 – OpGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

3/8/2022 – OpGen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. OpGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OpGen by 74.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

