Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.