Opsens (TSE:OPS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$223.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opsens will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

