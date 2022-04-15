Opsens (TSE:OPS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$223.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60.
About Opsens (Get Rating)
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.
Further Reading
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.