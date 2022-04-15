Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

ORC opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

