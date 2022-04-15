OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.34

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

OGI opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

