Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,086.0 days.
OROVF opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25.
About Orient Overseas (International)
