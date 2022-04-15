Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEED opened at $8.23 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

