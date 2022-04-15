Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

