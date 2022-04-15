Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,367.00.
OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
