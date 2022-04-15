Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ:OYST opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
