Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

