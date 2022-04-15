Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) PT Lowered to €38.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.65) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PLFRY stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Palfinger has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

