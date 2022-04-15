Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

PALI opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

