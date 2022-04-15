Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $630.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $624.47.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $626.78 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.07 and its 200 day moving average is $533.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.