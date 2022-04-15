Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $441,900 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Palomar by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR opened at $59.92 on Friday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

