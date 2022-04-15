Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

