PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Head to Head Analysis

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

This table compares Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93% PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04%

This table compares Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 41.73 -$157.29 million N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million N/A $90,000.00 $0.03 16.67

PASSUR Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

About PASSUR Aerospace (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.