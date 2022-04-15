PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Head-To-Head Contrast

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04% Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93%

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million N/A $90,000.00 $0.03 16.67 Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 41.73 -$157.29 million N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.08%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

