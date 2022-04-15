Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 271.8% in March

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 271.8% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.