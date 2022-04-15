Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.