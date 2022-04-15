Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 790.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 790.33 ($10.30).

PSON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.69) to GBX 742 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 772 ($10.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 655.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.51), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,747,366.39). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,385.07).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

