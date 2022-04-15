Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

