Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

