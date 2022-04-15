Pernod Ricard (RI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI):
- 4/12/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($271.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/6/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($271.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €273.00 ($296.74) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($261.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/17/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €157.00 ($170.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/14/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($239.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/16/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($213.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/15/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €240.00 ($260.87) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
EPA:RI opened at €196.45 ($213.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €190.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €198.27. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($148.10).
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
