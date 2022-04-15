Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,084.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.22 ($40.19).

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.44) to GBX 3,440 ($44.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.27) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($34.51) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.32) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,170 ($28.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,283.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,540.04. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,083 ($27.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($130,284.25). Also, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.59), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($210,172.56).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

