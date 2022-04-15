Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) vs. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Critical Contrast

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $85.49 million 3.65 -$65.23 million ($1.48) -4.66 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.86 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -20.12

Personalis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Personalis and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75 Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 289.49%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -76.29% -19.72% -16.49% Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Personalis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities, non-profits, and government entities. The company has partnership with Mayo Clinic; MapKure, LLC; SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.; and Moores Cancer Center. Personalis, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

