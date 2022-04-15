Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.