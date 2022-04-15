PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PetroShale (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Get PetroShale alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF opened at 0.62 on Thursday. PetroShale has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.66.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.